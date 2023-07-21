Angel Reese set to honor hometown with epic block party

Baltimore, Maryland - Bayou Barbie Angel Reese is home in Baltimore for the college basketball offseason, and the college athlete certainly isn't going to leave her hometown without a big bang!

LSU hooper Angel Reese will host an epic back-to-school block party in Baltimore next month. © Mitchell Layton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Attention! Mark your calendars, LSU fans!

College basketball phenom Angel Reese is set to host Baltimore's biggest block party of the summer before the kids head back to school.

Sponsored by her foundation, The Angel C. Reese Foundation, Reese will be giving away backpacks, school supplies, hygiene and living essentials, and more!

The bash will be held on Saturday, August 19.

Featuring bounce houses, live DJs, food, and the chance to meet the NCAA champion herself, Reese's party to flood the streets of her native city.

On Instagram, fans praised the 21-year-old forward for giving back to the local community and inspiring the younger generation.

"Ms. Reese Thank You for Blessing Our Young People In Our Hometown," one fan commented. "We Love You Barbie. Thank You!!!! Let's Go LSU."

"I'm definitely coming," another added. "so excited I really look up to you as a person your amazing!!"