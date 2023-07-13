Angel Reese shares major message during 2023 ESPY Award speech

Los Angeles, California - LSU hooper Angel Reese is no stranger to the spotlight, and she took to the 2023 ESPY Awards to make her biggest statement yet!

LSU hooper Angel Reese had the crowd laughing at the 2023 ESPY Awards. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In her grand appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards, Reese recreated her famous "you can't see me" celebration she taunted fellow collegiate hooper Caitlin Clark with in the national title game.

When announcing the winner for Best Female Athlete alongside Kyrie Irving, Reese took a moment to do her famous move that made attendees laugh.

Angel's sly move later turned into a viral meme on social media, even catching the attention of notable sports outlets like ESPNW, who tweeted, "Talk to 'em, Angel."

Reese didn't leave the ESPYs empty-handed, either, as she won the Breakthrough Athlete Award.

During her speech, the LSU forward shared a big message that took hoops fans by storm!

"Another natty is coming! Period," the 21-year-old said while once again performing the "can't see me" hand move.