Angel Reese shuts down Twitter with a two-word message about her hooper boyfriend

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - There is no denying that LSU basketball' s Angel Reese loves her fellow hooper boyfriend!

There is no denying that LSU basketball star Angel Reese loves her fellow hooper boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher after going viral on Tuesday with a 2-word message. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

This summer, hoops fans learned that LSU basketball athlete Angel Reese is dating fellow Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher.

And since the duo publically confessed their love for each other, the Love & Basketball-like couple have taken social media by storm!

On Monday, the couple celebrated Fletcher's 22nd birthday with a big bash in Tallahassee.

Then, Reese made headlines in a viral TikTok, flaunting Venus et Fleur roses and Tiffany & Co. jewelry that the national champion seemingly gifted the Seminoles guard for his birthday.

"Thank you God for this MAN," the LSU Tiger emotionally reflected.

Reese grabbed the social media spotlight once again with a two-word tweet about her man, and it's now going viral.

When a fan noted how much Reese adores her baller boyfriend by tweeting, "Angel love her man frfr it’s so cuteee," Angel responded saying, "real badddd."

The basketball world can't get enough of these two lovebirds!