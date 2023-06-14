Angel Reese's favorite freshman LSU hooper revealed in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, Angel Reese revealed big emotions towards her "favorite freshie," Alisa Williams, who has entered the transfer portal to leave LSU hoops.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - NCAA Hooper Alisa Williams won't hail the Purple and Gold next season, but that won't stop Angel Reese from supporting her girl!

In a viral TikTok, Angel Reese (r) revealed big emotions towards her "favorite freshie," Alisa Williams, who has entered the transfer portal to leave LSU hoops.
In a viral TikTok, Angel Reese (r) revealed big emotions towards her "favorite freshie," Alisa Williams, who has entered the transfer portal to leave LSU hoops.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Former LSU hooper and national champion Alisa Williams made headlines when she entered her name in the transfer portal last week.

The sophomore Texas native is the first player to leave LSU following their historic national title win in April.

While Williams is sure to be excited to find better playing opportunities elsewhere, LSU star hooper Angel Reese feels differently.

UConn star Paige Bueckers returns to the court with historic NIL deal!
Athletes UConn star Paige Bueckers returns to the court with historic NIL deal!

In a viral TikTok Reese shared on Monday, the Tigers forward revealed that she doesn't play about her "favorite freshie" and will be sad once her "lil sis" leaves Baton Rouge.

In the clip, Reese mouthed the popular Drake lyrics, "I will lay something down for you, I will clear a whole town for you," while Williams seemed to gush in the background.

Angel's post quickly racked up thousands of views, likes, and comments from fans who adored the two ballers' sisterhood.

Fans gush over Angel Reese's friendship with Alisa Williams

"I love Angel! she was sent from heaven! so supportive," one fan wrote.

"Where is she transferring to??" another questioned with a sad face emoji.

Alisa Williams has yet to announce her new school she will play for this upcoming fall.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

More on Athletes: