Angel Reese's favorite freshman LSU hooper revealed in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - NCAA Hooper Alisa Williams won't hail the Purple and Gold next season, but that won't stop Angel Reese from supporting her girl!

Former LSU hooper and national champion Alisa Williams made headlines when she entered her name in the transfer portal last week.

The sophomore Texas native is the first player to leave LSU following their historic national title win in April.

While Williams is sure to be excited to find better playing opportunities elsewhere, LSU star hooper Angel Reese feels differently.

In a viral TikTok Reese shared on Monday, the Tigers forward revealed that she doesn't play about her "favorite freshie" and will be sad once her "lil sis" leaves Baton Rouge.

In the clip, Reese mouthed the popular Drake lyrics, "I will lay something down for you, I will clear a whole town for you," while Williams seemed to gush in the background.

Angel's post quickly racked up thousands of views, likes, and comments from fans who adored the two ballers' sisterhood.