Arch Manning adds pressure to Texas' quarterback competition

Longhorn freshman Arch Manning's debut at spring practice has placed some pressure on returning quarterback Quinn Ewers. © Collage: Chris Graythen & Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

,14 newcomers from Texas’ top-ranked 2023 signing class are already on campus and participating in spring practices.

Amidst the group of talented freshmen is Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL greats Payton and Eli Manning, who has started making waves on the field this spring.

Though Manning's chances of becoming the starting quarterback for Texas are looking slim due to the strength of returning quarterbacks Ewers and Maalik Murphy, it's likely that the No. 1 overall recruit has been putting pressure on the two passers.

Third-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders recently spoke about Manning's progress during spring training and offered some insight into Texas' quarterback battle.

Sanders revealed that the quarterback room has made the most progress of any other thus far, while claiming that the quarterback competition has helped each passer progress in their personal development.

"I think getting Arch definitely made Quinn step up his game for sure," Sanders said.

Ewers started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2022 after transferring to Texas from Ohio State, and is currently seen as the leader of the quarterback group followed by Murphy.

"You can just tell Quinn is in a different mode this year," Sanders noted. "The way he carries himself, the way he comes into the facility – he’s starting to be more of a leader. I’m loving the way he’s stepping up, for sure."