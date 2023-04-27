Arch Manning will turn down NIL money until he meets one condition

Austin, Texas - Is Arch Manning worth as much as college football fans think?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning's grandfather Archie Manning won’t let him accept NIL money until he becomes starter. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, can take advantage of all that being a quarterback at the University of Texas has to offer. That is, except one thing.

According to Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian, Arch's grandfather and NFL legend Archie Manning won’t let his grandson accept NIL money until he becomes a starter for the team.

"His grandpa [Archie] won’t let him take NIL money," Sarkisian said at the Touchdown Club of Houston on Wednesday. "He told him, ‘You can take money when you become a player – when you start.’ I thought that was a pretty good message from Archie."

Many college football fans were understandably stunned after hearing Sarkisian's recent comments on Arch's NIL status.

The hotshot freshman that has yet to throw a pass in an actual CFB game or even score a touchdown has reportedly been leading all college football players in terms of NIL value.

Per On3, Manning's NIL value is a whopping $3.7 million – half a million dollars higher than reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams who is listed in the No. 2 spot behind Manning.