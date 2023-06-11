Brittney Griner accosted by social media provocateur at airport

Dallas, Texas - WNBA star Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a right-wing social media provocateur at an airport on Saturday.

Alex Stein, who has made a career out of filming himself while he confronts politicians and other public figures, posted a clip of himself yelling at Griner as she and her teammates walked past at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for a commercial flight to Indianapolis for a Sunday game.



Griner has had security personnel around her and charter flights approved for travel but she was with her teammates, who must take regular flights.

"Brittney Griner and the @WNBA players are leaders who inspire hope for a better, more inclusive and less divided America," said a statement released by Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

"They are celebrated for the ways their activism inspires positive change. In doing that, they also become targets for hate, threats and violence and today's incident is a clear reminder of that."

"We cannot celebrate these women and their leadership without also protecting them. It's past time for charters and enhanced security measures for all players."