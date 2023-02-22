Bronny James makes huge waves as potential top NBA Draft pick

Los, Angeles, California - Can Bronny James become a first-round NBA Draft pick like his iconic dad, LeBron James?

18-year-old basketball phenom Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is projected to be a top-ten draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Like father, like son!

The 18-year-old basketball phenom Bronny has been making huge waves on the court with showstopping performances that have now caught the attention of the big league.

According to NBA Draft experts, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is projected to be a top-ten draft pick.

Eligible to declare in 2024, Bronny will have one gap year to play college basketball before entering the NBA and hopefully joining his father on the court.

The elder James has previously stated that he doesn't intend on retiring from the NBA until he plays alongside his son as his teammate.

At 38, the four-time NBA champion is currently in his 20th season in the league, and has yet to show any signs of slowing down on the hardwood.