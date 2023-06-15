Bryce James gets mystery birthday tattoo

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James can't be dubbed LeBron James ' twin without a tattoo , right?

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA champion LeBron James, turned 16 on Wednesday, and celebrated the milestone by getting his first tattoo. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / mrs_savannahrj / gangatattoo

The youngest son of NBA champion LeBron James had a big day of celebrations on Wednesday.

The young hooper turned 16 and decided to celebrate by getting his first tattoo, joining his brother Bronny, who previously got "999" inked on the side of his neck.

While Bryce hasn't revealed his new ink yet, his mom Savannah teased fans with an Instagram story of her youngest son getting tatted by Gangatattoo, a Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist.

Ganga also shared a video with his 1 million Instagram followers of Bryce getting his birthday tattoo, writing, "Honor to have done your first tattoo - Happy Birthday."

Ganga has done several pieces for the Los Angeles Lakers' superstar, and even trusted LeBron enough to give him a wrist tattoo of his own.

King James tatted his famous crown symbol on Ganga, perhaps crowning him as the best tattoo artist around!