Bryce James gets mystery birthday tattoo

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA champion LeBron James, turned 16 on Wednesday, and celebrated the birthday milestone by getting his first tattoo.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James can't be dubbed LeBron James' twin without a tattoo, right?

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA champion LeBron James, turned 16 on Wednesday, and celebrated the milestone by getting his first tattoo.
Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA champion LeBron James, turned 16 on Wednesday, and celebrated the milestone by getting his first tattoo.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / mrs_savannahrj / gangatattoo

The youngest son of NBA champion LeBron James had a big day of celebrations on Wednesday.

The young hooper turned 16 and decided to celebrate by getting his first tattoo, joining his brother Bronny, who previously got "999" inked on the side of his neck.

While Bryce hasn't revealed his new ink yet, his mom Savannah teased fans with an Instagram story of her youngest son getting tatted by Gangatattoo, a Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist.

Bryce James celebrates his sweet 16 with "new beginnings" and a gift from LeBron
Athletes Bryce James celebrates his sweet 16 with "new beginnings" and a gift from LeBron

Ganga also shared a video with his 1 million Instagram followers of Bryce getting his birthday tattoo, writing, "Honor to have done your first tattoo - Happy Birthday."

Ganga has done several pieces for the Los Angeles Lakers' superstar, and even trusted LeBron enough to give him a wrist tattoo of his own.

King James tatted his famous crown symbol on Ganga, perhaps crowning him as the best tattoo artist around!

With over a million Instagram followers, Ganga will most likely promote Bryce's new tattoo on his page when it's ready to be revealed. Let face it: he is the only tattoo artist to ever have done work on LeBron's sons, both rising stars in their own right. Who wouldn't want to share the honor?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / mrs_savannahrj / gangatattoo

More on Athletes: