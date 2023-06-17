Bryce James shows off elite summer basketball skills in viral TikTok

Bryce James has basketball fans going wild after sharing highlights from his outstanding performances over the summer. © Screenshot / TikTok / ineedmorebounce6

Bryce James, the youngest son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, is the next James hooper in line to become the sport's biggest star.

The rising high school junior recently made headlines after transferring from Sierra Canyon School to Campbell Hall during the offseason.

Ready to distinguish himself from his father and older brother Bronny James, Bryce has been making moves during the offseason by way of summer league showdowns.

On Friday, the 16-year-old hooper shared highlights from various basketball performances this summer, and fans are raving over his legendary skills!

"Next lebron," one fan wrote.

"NBA not ready for him," another fan added.

"Bryce is him," someone else commented, while another social media user tweeted, "Like father like son soon to be the greatest."