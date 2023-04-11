Cavinder twins have fans obsessing over Easter-inspired viral TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - Twin athletes Hanna and Haley Cavinder have become the next big thing in the age of the NCAA 's Name, Image, and Likeness ( NIL ) era, and fans can't get enough of the double-teaming pair!

The Cavinder twins are the next big thing in the age of the NCAA's NIL era. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

With more than 5 million followers across their respective social media platforms, the Cavinder twins closely trail gymnastics hotshot Olivia Dunne as the most followed women college athletes.

The Miami Hurricanes hoopers each have an estimated NIL worth approaching $1 million and over 20 sponsorship deals and counting.

Clearly, there are a lot of things the Cavinder twins have done right so far, such as keeping their fans entertained with engaging social media posts.

In a TikTok video that was shared on Easter, the sisters dance to the hit song Get down on It by Kool & The Gang. Days later, fans are still raving about the clip.

"ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS LADIES," one fan commented below the video.

Another fan complimented the twins' pastel pink dresses: "loveee those dresses on you both," while someone else added, "My jaw locks."