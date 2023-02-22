Jake Paul lashes out with huge smack talk for Tommy Fury ahead of fight

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Sunday's Pay Per View showdown can't come soon enough for YouTuber-turned- boxer Jake Paul, who said he is ready to "decapitate" his opponent Tommy Fury!

On Wednesday, Paul went haywire on his opponent Fury, releasing an intense video ripping the unbeaten British boxer to shreds!

"Tommy, I hope you've enjoyed these last few moments of your career," the notorious problem child said in some major trash talk before their matchup on Sunday.

"This is it, you're going to be retired from boxing after this. You're going to be disowned by your family. You're going to go back to your mother's maiden name. There's nothing else that can save you. It's just me and you, mano a mano."

In the vid's second half, Paul's words of warning got even more aggressive. He name-dropped Fury's month-old baby girl, Bambi, saying she won't be able to save him from getting a whooping on Sunday.

"All that cute little motivation about having a child and fighting for her, all that s*** goes out the window when I'm coming to take your f**king head off, decapitate you," Paul said.

Paul said he believes defeating Fury is for the "higher benevolent good of the universe," and expects to allow Fury only four of the 10 rounds of fighting before the match is declared over.