Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld spark dating rumors with PDA-filled getaway

Mexico - Are NFL quarterback Josh Allen and actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld shaping up to be the next Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen?

Things seem to be heating up between NFL athlete Josh Allen (l.) and singer Hailee Steinfeld. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network / VALERIE MACON / AFP

Things seem to be heating up between the Coast singer and the Buffalo Bills quarterback!

The rumored couple spent some time together soaking up the sun in Mexico, and were photographed getting rather close!



In various pictures from their beachy getaway that are circulating social media, the pair are seen embracing each other and making out in numerous settings.

One set of snaps recently shared by the New York Post show the 26-year-old Pitch Perfect star wearing a red bikini and a bucket hat, while the NFL athlete is seen rocking some mirrored sunglasses.

The duo's PDA-filled trip is their latest outing after first sparking dating rumors in May when they were seen strolling the streets of NYC together, presumably on a date night.



The sighting came weeks after rumors started swirling that Allen and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams had called it quits after she unfollowed the two-time Pro Bowler on Instagram.