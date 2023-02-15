LeBron James reacts to son Bronny's big Team USA win: "Yessir!!!"

Portland, Oregon - After USA Basketball released its roster for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit, basketball legend LeBron James shared a special message for one lucky pick.

On Wednesday, LeBron James (r) took to Twitter to share his support for his eldest son Bronny (l) for making Team USA's roster for the Nike Summit in Portland. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Soon to be heading to Portland for the Nike Hoops Summit in April is none other than Bronny James, and the son of Lakers superstar LeBron. And he couldn't be making his dad more proud.

"Yessir!! Congrats Young Bronny!!" the four-time NBA champion tweeted Wednesday morning on his son's Team USA placement.

"Proud of you kid! Keep going #JamesGang."

Despite more high-profile players in his 2023 class, Bronny was seemingly a must-pick, given the public attention the NBA hopeful attracts.

Bronny was selected as one of 13 players that will represent US basketball against Team World in the annual Nike basketball showcase, which highlights elite young talent from around the globe.

Traditionally, the Nike Hoops Summit serves as the first touchpoint for future NBA prospects. Notable alum include NBA greats like Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokić.

Team USA currently has nine of the best top-20 high school players on its roster including new college hoop signees Texas forward Ron Holland, USC point guard Isaiah Collier, and Kentucky duo DaJuan Wagner Jr., and Justin Edwards.