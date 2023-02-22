LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne teases fans with "shy" boyfriend TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Olivia Dunne's boyfriend really that shy? Or is she just keeping TikTokers on their toes?

On Tuesday, the most followed athlete in all of college sports, Olivia Dunne, took to TikTok to answer the boyfriend question that fans always wonder about. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagam / livvydunne & TikTok / livvy

LSU gymnastics is home to Olivia Dunne, the most followed athlete in college sports, who makes over $2 million per year from her social media accounts alone.

The junior standout has more than 10 million followers across her Instagram and TikTok platforms, and constantly gives fans a sneak peek into her gymnastics prowess and personal life.

Still, there is one small part of Olivia's life that fans still seem to know nothing about: her boyfriend.

While it's no secret that Dunne still thirsts after former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow – like much of TikTok – she took to the platform on Tuesday to answer fans' burning questions about her mystery man.

In the video labeled "BF reveal," she captioned the clip, "He’s just a little shy I swear."

Dunne opens her arms wide for a hug before suddenly crossing them and turning the other direction, dancing out of the camera frame shaking her head no and leaving an air of mystery once again.

It's unclear whether Dunne is fessing up to not having a special someone, or simply not willing to reveal them just yet.