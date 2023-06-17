Ole Miss quarterback commit Austin Simmons shocks with major flip and impressive GPA

Austin Simmons shocked the college football world with his impressive 5.34 GPA and his decision to flip his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / Austinsimmons

In recent years, it has become increasingly popular for top high school prospects to skip their senior year and reclassify to play college football early.

On Saturday afternoon, a four-star quarterback commit took this practice a step further, utterly shocking the college football world!

Austin Simmons, a rising 17-year-old football athlete, has not only flipped his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss, he also decided to reclassify to the class of 2023 instead of 2025.

"I will be flipping my commitment [from Florida] and taking my talents to the University of Mississippi," he wrote on Twitter.

The outstanding student will leave high school with an impressive 5.34 GPA, and he will enter Ole Miss as a college junior thanks to his prior academic work and finishing all four years of high school in a single academic year.

Simmons' stellar feat in the classroom is arguably more impressive to fans than what the touted passer can do on the field.