Olivia Dunne gets a "stunning" hair makeover and fans are obsessed

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast and TikTok sensation Olivia Dunne left fans wanting more after revealing a stunning makeover on Tuesday evening.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne showed off her golden locks and new trim in a transformation TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Long hair, do care!

While preparing to compete for the Tigers in this weekend's SEC Championships, Dunne is letting fans in on her glamorous pre championship-weekend beauty prep.

The 20-year-old showed off her golden locks in a hair transformation TikTok that garnered over 1 million views and more than 200,000 likes in less than a day.

Captioned "fresh trim," the video showed off before and after shots of her new hair, and fans couldn't get enough.

In the "before," Dunne's hair is seen soaking wet before revealing luscious long blonde wavy hair in the "after" clip.

"THE HAIR ITS AMAZING," one fan commented.

"Absolutely Stunning!!!" another wrote.

"Good luck this weekend at the SEC Championship," another fan commented to which Dunne replied, "Thank you."