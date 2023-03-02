Olivia Dunne gets TikTok buzzing with chatty Kathy viral video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Can you believe Olivia Dunne is a chatterbox? Neither can fans!

The LSU superstar gymnast is back at it again with yet another bubbly TikTok that has fans buzzing.

On Wednesday, the most followed athlete in college sports treated her 7 million TikTok followers to a clip with a sound bite from the hit TV show The Office to reveal her chatty personality.

Using the caption, "Kelly is real for this," Dunne lip-syncs a the series' character Kelly Kapoor, "I talk a lot, so I've learned to just tune myself out."

Like every viral post she shares, the TikTok video skyrocketed, garnering over 800,000 views and hundreds of comments in less than a day.

Most followers seemed surprised by the new insight into the 20-year-old's personality.

"You seem like the quiet type," one fan said.

"Tune yourself back in - increase the volume," another fan wrote. "I would never tune you out!" an admirer replied.

"I’ll pay 30k for her socks" one fan joked, to which Dunne responded, "32k take it or leave it."