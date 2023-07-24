AND1 Open Runs returns to Harlem: where legends are born and dreams take flight!

New York, New York - The Legendary AND1 tour returned to the mecca of basketball , New York, and hoop icons and AND1 legends came together to inspire the next generation!

The Legendary AND1 tour returned to the mecca of basketball – New York – on Sunday afternoon. © Paris McGee Jr.

Get your headbands and wristbands ready because the epic AND1 Open Runs finally made their triumphant return!

On Sunday afternoon, the New York basketball community was graced with the presence of AND1 icons like Phillip "Hot Sauce" Champion, Rafer "Skip to My Lou" Alston, Shane "The Dribble Machine" Woney, and Aaron "AO" Owens.

At Harlem's Kingdome court, a legendary battleground of hoops, the AND1 pioneers returned to search for the next streetball sensations.

"New York is the mecca," AND1's Hot Sauce told TAG24 NEWS. "New York is the mecca of basketball. This is where it started at. Now that we're back, it's about us giving back to what we were a part of."

Hoopers from across the country show-boated in slam dunk contests, intense queen of the court battles, and epic five-on-five showdowns for all-star judges, including the NBA's Lance Stephenson and Global Globetrotter and basketball influencer Briana Green.

For basketball junkies, the AND1 Open Runs are like the Olympics, World Cup, and Super Bowl combined – nothing short of a sacred proving ground. Here, streetball warriors rise from the concrete, legends are born, and dreams turn into jaw-dropping realities.

"This is where it starts from if you ever want to make it to the next level in any aspect of high school, college, the NBA, or even in Europe," streetball legend George "The Messiah" Papoutsis said.