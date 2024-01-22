College basketball fans call out Caitlin Clark over court-storm "flop"

Columbus, Ohio - No. 18 Ohio State women's basketball pulled off a major feat on Sunday, taking down the mighty No. 2 Iowa and star athlete Caitlin Clark in an epic Big Ten showdown.

Caitlin Clark (r) is facing criticism from fans for what is being described as a dramatic sympathy flop after colliding with a fan following the loss to Ohio State. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / crassiusx

Picture this: a record-breaking crowd of 18,660 fans at the Schott Arena witnessing Ohio State's comeback from a 12-point deficit. The Buckeyes not only sent the game to overtime but outscored the Hawkeyes 17-9 in the extra five minutes, sealing the deal with a 100-92 victory.

Then came the chaos.

Ohio State fans, high on the thrill of victory, stormed the court in a joyous ruckus. Amid the madness, Caitlin Clark collided with an Ohio State fan while trying to make her exit, initially looking seriously hurt.

After the game, Ohio State's athletic director, Gene Smith, issued an apology to Clark. Even a Buckeye player attempted to check on the Iowa Hawkeye in the heat of the moment.

But hold up! Hours following Clark's collision, fans uncovered a new angle of footage, and now they're crying foul.

They're not buying Clark being bum-rushed, instead calling it a "flop" to earn sympathy from viewers.