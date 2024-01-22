College basketball fans call out Caitlin Clark over court-storm "flop"
Columbus, Ohio - No. 18 Ohio State women's basketball pulled off a major feat on Sunday, taking down the mighty No. 2 Iowa and star athlete Caitlin Clark in an epic Big Ten showdown.
Picture this: a record-breaking crowd of 18,660 fans at the Schott Arena witnessing Ohio State's comeback from a 12-point deficit. The Buckeyes not only sent the game to overtime but outscored the Hawkeyes 17-9 in the extra five minutes, sealing the deal with a 100-92 victory.
Then came the chaos.
Ohio State fans, high on the thrill of victory, stormed the court in a joyous ruckus. Amid the madness, Caitlin Clark collided with an Ohio State fan while trying to make her exit, initially looking seriously hurt.
After the game, Ohio State's athletic director, Gene Smith, issued an apology to Clark. Even a Buckeye player attempted to check on the Iowa Hawkeye in the heat of the moment.
But hold up! Hours following Clark's collision, fans uncovered a new angle of footage, and now they're crying foul.
They're not buying Clark being bum-rushed, instead calling it a "flop" to earn sympathy from viewers.
Did Caitlin Clark intentionally fall after Ohio State's upset?
When Caitlin Clark was exiting the court, it was clear that she and the Ohio State fan didn't see each other coming.
But her post-collision flop has fans claiming it was uncalled for, and fans didn't shy away from how they truly felt about her post-game antics.
"Don't think she's the victim from this angle..." one fan tweeted.
"She pushed her too bruh," one fan claimed.
"Right she delivered the blow LMAO. If anything the fan was more caught off guard," another responded.
"Bruh she legit body checked her and I am supposed to feel sorry for CC Nah…" one fan wrote.
"Lol this angle is even worse for Caitlin. Intentionally runs into her, then shoves her, flops to the ground in 2 year old temper tantrum. Then pretends to be hurt and holds the wrong arm. #joke," a Cornhusker fan said.
College hoops fans might see Caitlin Clark as a court prodigy, but her recent collision has the star hooper taking the blame, as ruled by the basketball jury!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / crassiusx & Kirk Irwin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP