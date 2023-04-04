March Madness: UConn powers to title with big over SDSU

Houston, Texas - UConn secured its fifth NCAA Division title on the back of double-doubles from Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton in a 76-59 victory over San Diego State in Texas on Monday.

The Huskies capped their brilliant NCAA tournament with a sixth straight double-digit win, maintaining their perfect 5-0 record in National Championship games. It was also the fourth time UConn has claimed the national crown in Texas.



It ends San Diego State's wonderful campaign, having made the National Championship game for the first time in its history.

Newton top scored with 19 points along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Sanogo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Hawkins contributed 16 points. Malian big man Sanogo won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award.

The Huskies shot 23-of-53 from the field, along with 24-of-27 from the free-throw line, opening up a 36-24 half-time lead and never looking back.

The Aztecs got within six points with 5:19 left in the second half, but UConn immediately responded with a Hawkins three-pointer.