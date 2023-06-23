NBA Draft 2023 snubs ignite major uproar: "That's wild"

Brooklyn, New York - Is the NBA shifting away from the traditional "big man" position on the court?

The snubs of Adama Sanogo (r.), Drew Timme (l.), and Oscar Tshiebwe from the 2023 NBA Draft has the basketball community in a ranging uproar. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After nearly five exhausting hours of trade-ups, trade-downs, and trade-outs, the 2023 NBA Draft is officially over!

While 58 prospects saw their dreams come true after hearing their names called on draft night, others' dreams were shockingly snubbed.

Specifically, a trio of superstars – Adama Sanogo (UConn), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) – were all surprisingly passed over and were not selected in Thursday's draft.

Tshiebwe became the first player ever to win the prestigious Naismith College Player of the Year award and then go undrafted.

Yet, luck pulled through for Sanogo and Timme on Friday, as they signed a two-way contact with the Chicago Bulls and an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, respectively.

Still, Tshiebwe has yet to sign any type of contract with a team, and basketball fans are livid!