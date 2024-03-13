Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod 2024 but gets torched by PETA after dog deaths

Nome, Alaska - Veteran musher Dallas Seavey has won the 2024 Iditarod dog sled race , but it came at a high cost that didn't go unnoticed by animal rights activists.

Musher Dallas Seavey won the 2024 Iditarod dog sled race, but the event was marred by the death of three dogs. © screenshot/x/The_Iditarod

Seavey made history Tuesday when he crossed the finish line at 5:15 PM with 10 dogs in harnesses. He's now the only person to have won six times.

The 37-year-old's path to victory in 2024 wasn't easy.

"It had to be special, it had to be more than just a normal Iditarod, and for me, it was," he told the Associated Press.

Just hours into the race, Seavey had to kill a moose that got tangled with his team and injured his dog Faloo. After he improperly gutted the large game animal, per race rules Seavey was hit with a time penalty.

The penalty put Seavey in 10th place at one point, but the musher and his team crossed the Finish line in Nome first. His final time was nine days, two hours, and 16 minutes.

"Dallas has proven his ability to overcome adversity on multiple occasions and this historic win is the embodiment of his professionalism, strength, and full exemplary dog care," said Iditarod CEO, Rob Urbach, in a statement.

The historic victory was however marred by the deaths of three dogs.