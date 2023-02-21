Jake Paul finally squares up against longtime rival Tommy Fury

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will finally get his hands on British professional boxer Tommy Fury in a blockbuster showdown in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

After several months of the Tommy Fury debacle, Jake Paul is finally set to fight against Fury on Sunday in a blockbuster pay-per-view showdown. © CHRIS CODUTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After several months of hyping fans up for a fight that always seemed to have an excuse not to happen, boxing's biggest athletes will finally hit the ring!

Paul and Fury were previously scheduled to fight twice before but Fury pulled out both times - first in 2021 due to injury and then in 2022 after being denied entry into the US.

Now, Fury will have no excuse to cancel the showdown as he appears to be healthy and should have no issues traveling.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, Paul will look to maintain his unbeaten 6-0 record inside the ring, coming off of a decision win against 47-year-old MMA legend Anderson Silva back in October.

Still, the YouTube sensation has yet to fight another professional boxer, and Fury will be his first!

Fury, an orthodox fighter, also has a perfect 8-0 unbeaten record, with his last bout coming against Daniel Bocianski back in April.

Fury and Paul's 10-round, cruiserweight match will be the battle of the unbeaten, and arguably, Paul's hardest face-off yet.