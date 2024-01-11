Coach Nick Saban's retirement sparks Alabama football exodus – and could be Ohio State's gain
Columbus, Ohio - The aftermath of the legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban's retirement has sparked a mass exodus of his players to the transfer portal, as teams look for a with one of the star Crimson Tide players.
Coach Saban's retirement sent shockwaves through the college football world on Wednesday night. But what's perhaps even more shocking is the wave of athletes seeking transfers in the wake of his departure.
One standout player who's entered the transfer portal is Caleb Downs, a former No. 1 ranked safety from the 2023 recruiting class. Speculation is rife that Downs, who was part of the Alabama squad that defeated two-time national champions Georgia, is a prime target of Ohio State.
Interestingly, Downs had previous ties to the Buckeyes back in high school. Now, as an upcoming sophomore, he's reportedly in talks with Ohio State once again in light of Saban's exit.
Downs quickly became a trending topic on X, as fans took notice of his recent follows. He started following a host of current Ohio State players, including recent Buckeyes commits from the transfer portal like quarterback Will Howard from Kentucky and running back Quinsjhon Judkins.
The Buckeyes seem to be making strategic moves in the transfer market, and fans are eagerly watching to see if Downs will join the ranks of the scarlet and gray.
Who are the front-runners for the new Alabama football head coaching job?
Following Nick Saban's retirement, several coaches are already emerging as top contenders for the head coaching position at Alabama.
Buzzed about candidates include coaches Dabo Swinney from Clemson, Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, Kalen Deboer from Washington, Mike Norvell from Florida State, and Mike Vrabel, a former NFL coach.
Although no coach has been officially confirmed as the front-runner, Alabama is under pressure to make a swift decision due to a notable surge in decommits from the program.
Buckle up football fans, the college football offseason is set to be a wild one!
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / X / caleb_downs2