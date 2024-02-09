College football buzz: Is Coach Chip Kelly replacing Bill O'Brien at Ohio State?

Columbus, Ohio - The rumors appear to no longer rumors! After just two weeks in Columbus as the Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien has reportedly departed to become Boston College's head coach – and Chip Kelly has reportedly scooped up his place.

Ohio State's new offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien,(r.) has reportedly left for the head coaching position at Boston football. UCLA's head coach, Chip Kelly, (l.) will apparently take his place. © Collage: HARRY HOW & Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In buzz that broke the college football internet, Boston College has apparently found their new head coach in Bill O'Brien, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

While the hiring of O'Brien to Boston isn't a shock with his extensive coaching resume in both college football and the NFL, it comes after being hired just two weeks ago by Ohio State to take on the offensive coordinator role.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, head coach Ryan Day seems to have quickly found O'Brien's replacement in UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

While nothing has been formally confirmed from official parties, sources claim Kelly has already "informed his UCLA players that he is leaving to take another job and will be the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State, a deal which should be finalized soon."

Day and Kelly share a close relationship, as the Buckeye head coach began his coaching career under Kelly's guidance. With the legendary 60-year-old coach now embarking on a new journey with the Buckeyes, a reunion between mentor and his protégé, bringing together their shared coaching style and philosophy, could make Ohio State's offense soar to new heights.

Landing a flashy play-caller in Kelly, who is renowned for crafting some of college football's most innovative offenses, Ohio State's spring game on April 13 promises fans an exhilarating preview of the team's refreshed offensive approach in the upcoming season.