College football: How to watch Week 8's biggest games

Another exciting week of college football is here and the action isn't slowing down!

Week 8 of college football features Ohio State hosting the biggest showdown of the week, promising intense matchup against Penn State. © LAUREN LEIGH BACHO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As if the off-season drama of conference realignments and coaching shake-ups wasn't thrilling enough, college football fans can buckle up each week for epic clashes that serve up jaw-dropping upsets and unforgettable historic moments.

As this season wraps up the final act of the modern college football playoff era, it's like putting a bow on what has been an extraordinary 10-year chapter in the thrilling history of college football.

And guess what's in store for 2024? Playoff expansion is set to add even more excitement to the mix!

But before we start looking too far into next season, let's dive into this week's biggest showdowns that are guaranteed to send your nerves on a rollercoaster!