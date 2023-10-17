College football: How to watch Week 8's biggest games
Another exciting week of college football is here and the action isn't slowing down!
As if the off-season drama of conference realignments and coaching shake-ups wasn't thrilling enough, college football fans can buckle up each week for epic clashes that serve up jaw-dropping upsets and unforgettable historic moments.
As this season wraps up the final act of the modern college football playoff era, it's like putting a bow on what has been an extraordinary 10-year chapter in the thrilling history of college football.
And guess what's in store for 2024? Playoff expansion is set to add even more excitement to the mix!
But before we start looking too far into next season, let's dive into this week's biggest showdowns that are guaranteed to send your nerves on a rollercoaster!
How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State "Battle of the top-10 unbeaten" on Saturday, October 21
No. 3 Ohio State is set to face off against No. 7 Penn State for the biggest top-ranked showdown of Week 8.
The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions will meet both undefeated for the first time since 2018, when the Buckeyes scored their second-straight one-point victory over Penn State.
On Saturday, Ohio State will enter the showdown as the 4.5 betting favorites, winning 9 of the last 10 outings.
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: Noon PM EDT
- TV Channel: Fox
- Location: Ohio Stadium @ Ohio State
How to watch Tennessee vs Alabama on Saturday, October 21
This year, Alabama has arguably been the most surprising college football team, as they unexpectedly fell well below their usual standard of performance.
After narrowly escaping with a 24-21 victory over Arkansas last weekend, despite being 19-point home favorites, the Crimson Tide is now preparing to host No. 17 Tennessee this Saturday in what is anticipated to be a more challenging contest for Alabama.
While Tennessee shocked the college football world last year defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, the Vols are the 8.5 betting underdogs against the Roll Tide this year.
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium @ Alabama
Are you ready for this week's thrilling action of college football?
Cover photo: LAUREN LEIGH BACHO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP