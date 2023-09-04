Fans rip Brian Kelly over shocking "execution" comments post Florida State loss

Bato Rouge, Louisiana - A trip to the College Football Playoff this season just may be a long shot for the LSU Tigers after they were torn apart by LSU, leaving their Brian Kelly contemplating some capital punishment!

After the disappointing blowout loss to Florida State, LSU coach Brian Kelly sounded off the alarm on his team's poor performance. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Florida State Seminoles didn't disappoint in their wildly entertaining, if somewhat chaotic, showdown against LSU on Sunday evening.

No. 8 Florida State completely annihilated No. 5 LSU 45-24, shocking the football world – including Tigers head coach Brian Kelly – with their second-straight victory over one of the SEC's projected best teams.

After the one-sided, flag-filled contest against Florida State, coach Kelly sounded off the alarm on his team's performance, letting rip at his players.

"We certainly are not the football team I thought we were," Kelly said. "For some reason we thought we were somebody else. We thought we were the two-time national champion Bulldogs or something."

That wasn't all today. Speaking to ESPN on the field, the 61-year-old went one step further: "I'm in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight."