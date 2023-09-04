Fans rip Brian Kelly over shocking "execution" comments post Florida State loss
Bato Rouge, Louisiana - A trip to the College Football Playoff this season just may be a long shot for the LSU Tigers after they were torn apart by LSU, leaving their Brian Kelly contemplating some capital punishment!
The Florida State Seminoles didn't disappoint in their wildly entertaining, if somewhat chaotic, showdown against LSU on Sunday evening.
No. 8 Florida State completely annihilated No. 5 LSU 45-24, shocking the football world – including Tigers head coach Brian Kelly – with their second-straight victory over one of the SEC's projected best teams.
After the one-sided, flag-filled contest against Florida State, coach Kelly sounded off the alarm on his team's performance, letting rip at his players.
"We certainly are not the football team I thought we were," Kelly said. "For some reason we thought we were somebody else. We thought we were the two-time national champion Bulldogs or something."
That wasn't all today. Speaking to ESPN on the field, the 61-year-old went one step further: "I'm in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight."
Fans are not pleased with LSU coach Brian Kelly postgame interview
Many fans felt Kelly essentially threw his team under the bus with his outrageous post-match comments – and they had plenty to say about it.
"Would love to know how the players on his team feel about him saying this," one fan tweeted in response to Kelly's words.
"Throw the team under the bus instead of saying it was bad coaching," another added.
"That's the Brian I know. Throw your team in the blender," one fan agreed.
"Worst coach of all time. It’s never his fault," a fourth wrote.
The LSU Tigers will attempt to make things better against Grambling State on Saturday, September 9 at 4:30 PM EDT.
