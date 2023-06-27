Former Auburn football player stuns on The Bachelorette!

Los Angeles, California - From the Saturday Night Lights to The Bachelorette, former Auburn football standout Kaleb Kim is back in the national spotlight.

Former Auburn football starter Kaleb Kim (r.) earned a rose from Bachelorette Charity Lawson (r) on the season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / charitylawson / kalebkim54

The Bachelorette just got a whole new wave of fans after the season 20 premiere!

Charity Lawson, an Auburn graduate, struck gold on Monday night when she appeared as the leading lady of the show.

Interestingly, Lawson isn't the only Auburn Tiger featured on this season.

Kaleb Kim, an SEC standout and former Auburn football starter in 2019, is also one of the men vying for Lawson's love this season, and he made a grand first impression on The Bachelorette and her other suitors.

While Kim did receive very little screen time during the first episode, he impressed Lawson enough with his 6-foot-4 stature to receive a coveted rose at the first rose ceremony of season 20!

Even more, Kim's intimidating height made an impression on other contestants, as they were audibly in awe over the former Iron Bowl champion's tall stature.



Now, college football fans can root for the former starting center as he battles for Lawson's final rose!