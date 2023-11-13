How to watch college football Week 12 Washington-Oregon State game
Another exciting week of college football is here and the action isn't slowing down!
As if the off-season drama of conference realignments and coaching shake-ups wasn't thrilling enough, college football fans can buckle up each week for epic clashes that serve up jaw-dropping upsets and unforgettable historic moments.
As this season wraps up the final act of the modern college football playoff era, it's like putting a bow on what has been an extraordinary 10-year chapter in the thrilling history of college football.
And guess what's in store for 2024? Playoff expansion is set to add even more excitement to the mix!
But before we start looking too far into next season, let's dive into this week's biggest showdown that is guaranteed to send your nerves on a rollercoaster!
How to watch No. No. 5 Washington at No. 10 Oregon State on Saturday, November 18
In a prime time showdown on ABC, No. 5 Washington braces for a test against No. 10 Oregon State, a game closely watched by College Football Playoff contenders.
The intrigue lies in whether Michael Penix Jr. will advance his Heisman Trophy bid or if the Beavers will play the role of ultimate spoilers in the Pac-12's swan song season. Get ready for some gridiron drama!
In a more surprising twist, Oregon State, 8-2 in the season, enters the matchup against the unbeaten Washington Huskies as the 1-point betting favorites.
While Washington can afford a loss and still make it to the Pac 12 championships, it could negatively impact their College Football Playoff aspirations.
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7 PM EDT
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Reser Stadium @ Oregon State
Are you ready for this week's thrilling action of college football?
Cover photo: Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP