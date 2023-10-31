How to watch college football's best Week 10 showdowns

Another exciting week of college football is here and the action isn't slowing down! Here's how you can keep up with the big clashes and epic rivalries.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Week 10 of college football features Alabama hosting the biggest showdown of the week, promising intense matchup against LSU. © JONATHAN BACHMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP As if the off-season drama of conference realignments and coaching shake-ups wasn't thrilling enough, college football fans can buckle up each week for epic clashes that serve up jaw-dropping upsets and unforgettable historic moments. As this season wraps up the final act of the modern college football playoff era, it's like putting a bow on what has been an extraordinary 10-year chapter in the thrilling history of college football. And guess what's in store for 2024? Playoff expansion is set to add even more excitement to the mix! But before we start looking too far into next season, let's dive into this week's biggest showdowns that are guaranteed to send your nerves on a rollercoaster!

How to watch No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 13 LSU on Saturday, November 4

No. 13 LSU is gearing up for an epic clash with No. 8 Alabama in what promises to be the marquee matchup of Week 10. © JONATHAN BACHMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP In the week's most thrilling showdown, the Crimson Tide are taking on the Tigers in a game that may determine the SEC West Championship contender. One of the biggest factors in this conference battle will be whether Alabama's offense can keep up with the performance of LSU's offense. So far, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has had an impressive season, throwing for 2,573 yards with 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Additionally, he's rushed for 521 yards and scored five touchdowns. He is the driving force behind the Tigers' high-scoring offense, which currently leads the nation in points per game. Alabama is entering the matchup as the 3-point betting favorites. It's worth noting that last year, LSU managed to eliminate the Crimson Tide from the playoffs and handed them their second loss of the season. This marked the first time since 2010 that Alabama had a season with two losses. The question now is whether LSU can replicate that success this Saturday. Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:45 PM EDT

7:45 PM EDT TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium @ Alabama

How to watch No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas on Saturday, November 4

No. 7 Texas enters the game as the 4-point favorites against reigning Big 12 champions Kansas State. © PETER AIKEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Reigning Big 12 champions Kansas State is on a hot streak, winning and covering the spread in their last three games. Their defense has been outstanding, allowing only three points in the past two weeks. With Texas missing their star quarterback, Quinn Ewers to injury, it will be challenging for them to score against Kansas State's strong defense. Saturday's showdown will be a big test for Texas' backup quarterback, Maalik Murphy, who will look to have a standout performance against the Wildcats. The Longhorns enter the game as the 4-point betting favorites against Kansas State.

Game Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: Noon PM EDT

Noon PM EDT TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium @ Texas

