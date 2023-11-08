How to watch Michigan-Penn State, Georgia-Ole Miss Week 11 showdowns
Another exciting week of college football is here and the action isn't slowing down!
As if the off-season drama of conference realignments and coaching shake-ups wasn't thrilling enough, college football fans can buckle up each week for epic clashes that serve up jaw-dropping upsets and unforgettable historic moments.
As this season wraps up the final act of the modern college football playoff era, it's like putting a bow on what has been an extraordinary 10-year chapter in the thrilling history of college football.
And guess what's in store for 2024? Playoff expansion is set to add even more excitement to the mix!
But before we start looking too far into next season, let's dive into this week's biggest showdowns that are guaranteed to send your nerves on a rollercoaster!
How to watch No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, November 11
Unbeaten Michigan (9-0), faces off against a 1-loss Penn State team. The Wolverines are on fire under Jim Harbaugh, and their dominance on the field is the talk of the town.
Off the field, the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal continues to be the most talked-about controversy in college sports, now entering its third week since going viral on the internet. With home-field advantage, the Nittany Lions hope to secure a top-10 victory, led by James Franklin.
Michigan is entering the matchup as the 4.5-point betting favorites. The Wolverines and Nittany Lions split 3-3 in the last six matchups.
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: Noon EDT
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Beaver Stadium @ Penn State
How to watch No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, November 11
Lane Kiffin has a chance to secure a major victory if his No. 9 Ole Miss team (8-1) can cause an upset in the SEC championship race against the top-ranked unbeaten Georgia Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, led by Kirby Smart, have an impressive streak of 26 consecutive wins and are gaining momentum week by week as they aim for a three-peat as national champions.
In their last meeting in 2016, Ole Miss dominated Georgia 45-14. But this Saturday, the odds favor Georgia as they enter the game with a 10.5-point betting favorites.
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7 PM EDT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium @ Georgia
Are you ready for this week's thrilling action of college football?
Cover photo: Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP