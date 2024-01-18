Is Bill O'Brien going to be Ohio State's next offensive coordinator?

College football fans connecting Bill O'Brien to Ohio State's offensive coordinator job has been causing a major rift within Buckeye nation.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football's next offensive coordinator may just be the biggest talking point of the college football offseason!

Would Bill O'Brien (l.) work well with head coach Ryan Day (r.)? © Collage: Ethan Miller & Ben Jackson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP A viral tweet set the internet ablaze on Thursday, creating a major frenzy about the mystery surrounding Ohio State's next offensive coordinator. College football insider Mike Wachsman ignited excitement in Buckeye Nation by suggesting that Ohio would announce their new offensive coordinator on Friday – and that it would be someone he had openly discussed before! Wachsman erased several candidates for the running, including Toledo head coach Jason Candle, Kentucky's coordinator Liam Coen, and Buffalo Bills coordinator Joe Brady. College Football Who will replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan football's head coach? This led fans to link the position to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. While it remains uncertain whether O'Brien is actually set to be Ohio State's next offensive coordinator, that didn't stop college football fans from freaking out over the possibility!

Ohio State fans expressed a range of emotions about the possibility of Bill O'Brien becoming the next offensive coordinator. © Wesley Hitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Ohio State fans expressed a range of emotions, from excitement to concern, as they shared their thoughts on the possibility of Bill O'Brien becoming the next offensive coordinator. "Bill O’Brien went 8-4 with a Penn State team that many thought would have a losing record due to a 4-year postseason ban and loss of 40 scholarships. Then he took the Texans to the playoffs 5 out of his first 6 years before getting fired 4 games into his 7th year, and then the Bama offense was rather good the 2 years he was there. I really don’t get why y’all are so upset about him being Ohio State’s OC," one fan tweeted. "Since the beginning of his career in 1993, he’s held the position of OC/QB coach five times & four of those times his next job was a better job. The fifth time is now," another said. College Football Has Jim Harbaugh made his NFL coaching decision? "YOU KEEP BILL O’BRIEN FAR AWAY FROM MY BUCKEYES," one passionate Buckeye fan urged. "If Ryan Day is about to hire Bill O'Brien as OC, my house will quickly become an open concept with the amount of holes that will be punched into the walls," another fan joked.