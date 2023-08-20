Ohio State drops major quarterback hint in latest training video
Columbus, Ohio - Has Ohio State football made its decision on the team's staring quarterback for the upcoming college football season?
Amid the Buckeyes heavily hyped up quarterback battle, Ohio posted what appears to be a glimpse of the grueling battle.
The clip posted on X showcases the current contenders: Kyle McCord, Devin Brown, Tristan Gebbia, freshman Lincoln Kienholz, and walk-ons Mason Maggs and Chad Ray.
What stands out immediately is the focus on McCord, who shows off his exceptional passing and running abilities. In contrast, the other quarterbacks are only featured for their passing skills.
Are the Buckeyes subtly suggesting that McCord could be stepping into the position of starting quarterback this season?
Ohio State's quarterback competition has emerged as one of the most captivating storylines as fall camps come draw near around the country.
Ohio State legend CJ Stroud believes Kyle McCord is ready to start
Sunday's cameo isn't the only boost that McCord has been able to enjoy in the race to be top quarterback.
In a recent interview with the Columbus Dispatch, none other than two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and last year's Buckeye starter CJ Stroud gave his blessing.
"I think he's definitely ready," Stroud told the Columbus Dispatch. "He's very accurate, very smart, mobile in the pocket, can make every throw on the field…I'm super, super happy for him, and I know if he gets his opportunity, he's going to take full advantage."
Coach Ryan Day, meanwhile, has made it clear he's looking for consistency from his next starter.
"Right now we have two guys who are just blowing it out of the water and you're like 'Oh my God, I don't know who's gonna play,'" Day said in a press conference last week. "But it's also not like they're not doing well either... Now, we're just looking for the consistency."
With the Buckeyes' first kickoff showdown just two weeks away, that final decision will come sooner rather than later.
