Ohio State drops major quarterback hint in latest training video

Columbus, Ohio - Has Ohio State football made its decision on the team's staring quarterback for the upcoming college football season?

On Sunday, Ohio State football tweeted a video of their quarterbacks, notably highlighting Kyle McCord (r.) amid the battle for the starting position. © JAMIE SABAU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Amid the Buckeyes heavily hyped up quarterback battle, Ohio posted what appears to be a glimpse of the grueling battle.

The clip posted on X showcases the current contenders: Kyle McCord, Devin Brown, Tristan Gebbia, freshman Lincoln Kienholz, and walk-ons Mason Maggs and Chad Ray.

What stands out immediately is the focus on McCord, who shows off his exceptional passing and running abilities. In contrast, the other quarterbacks are only featured for their passing skills.

Are the Buckeyes subtly suggesting that McCord could be stepping into the position of starting quarterback this season?

Ohio State's quarterback competition has emerged as one of the most captivating storylines as fall camps come draw near around the country.