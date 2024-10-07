Aaron Rodgers and the Jets fall to the unbeaten Vikings in London

London, UK - The Minnesota Vikings maintained their unbeaten start to the season after holding off a late rally from the New York Jets on Sunday to clinch a nail-biting 23-17 victory in the NFL 's first London fixture of the season.

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Josh Metellus celebrates the interception from defensive back Stephon Gilmore in the fourth quarter against New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who was drafted by the Jets and then released after three seasons, was well contained by the Jets defense but crucially Minnesota were able to stop Aaron Rodgers at the death.

Rodgers led a 10-play drive as New York searched for a touchdown to win the contest but on 3rd & 10, the Jets quarterback's attempted pass to Mike Williams was picked off by Stephon Gilmore.

It didn't look like being a close contest after the Vikings had opened up a 17-0 lead in the second quarter after they followed up a field goal with a 63-yard interception return from Andrew Van Ginkel.

C.J. Ham then ran in from two yards but the Jets gave themselves some hope with Rodgers moving out of the pocket and finding Allen Lazard at the back of the end-zone to make it 17-7 at the half.

The Jets trailed 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter before Rodgers found Garrett Wilson with a one-yard pass and when the Vikings could only manage a field goal in response, the outcome was in Rodgers' hands.

But the former Green Bay quarterback, who finished with 244 passing yards and two touchdowns, gave up his third interception of the game to leave the Jets on 2-3.