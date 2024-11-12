Tampa Bay Rays cannot return to hurricane-damaged ballpark as staggering cost is revealed

Miami, Florida - The MLB 's Tampa Bay Rays will not be able to return to their hurricane -damaged home ballpark until the start of the 2026 season and that would require $55.7 in repairs, an assessment said Tuesday.

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. © Bryan R. Smith / AFP

A damage assessment report sent to the St. Petersburg City Council on Tuesday said $23.6 million will be needed to repair the translucent fiberglass roof at Tropicana Field that was destroyed by Hurricane Milton last month, WTSP-TV and the Tampa Bay Times reported.

While the Rays struggle to decide whether they will play the 2025 Major League Baseball campaign, city officials must decide if they want to spend the money on the stadium, given the Rays are set to build a new $1.3 billion ballpark to open in 2028.

The stadium, which opened in 1990, was declared structurally sound after the storm pounded it on October 9, but assessors suggested the city cover it with a temporary roof and temperature control to avoid more damage.

The earliest repairs could be completed would be for the late March start of the 2026 MLB season, according to a timetable in the report.

The council will discuss the matter at a meeting next week.