Paris Olympics: Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting overcomes gender abuse to secure medal

Paris, France - Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting became the second fighter at the center of a rightwing-fueled Paris Olympics gender controversy to guarantee herself a medal after convincingly winning her quarter-final on Sunday.

Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan competes against Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria during the women's 57kg quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Lin, who together with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is at the center of a storm over their eligibility, defeated Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva on a unanimous points decision to reach the semi-finals of the women's 57kg category.



With her second win of the tournament, the 28-year-old Lin is certain to win a medal because losing semi-finalists in the boxing take home bronze.

After a scrappy and tetchy fight, the 34-year-old Staneva made an X sign with her fingers to the crowd and, clearly angry, declined to speak to reporters.

But her coach, Borislav Georgiev, held a piece of paper with the words: "I'm XX. Save woman sport."

In most cases, males have both an X and Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes.

The Bulgarian sign was seen as a dig against Lin and Khelif, both of whom have suffered fierce backlash amid lies suggesting they are not women. Neither athlete identifies as transgender or intersex.

The chief of the International Boxing Association (IBA) who claimed to a Russian state-owned news agency that both women tested positive for XY chromosomes has not released any evidence, nor have his remarks been substantiated.

Khelif, who boxes again on Tuesday, is also guaranteed at least bronze after winning her quarter-final on Saturday in the women's 66kg division.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, but were cleared to box in the French capital. They also competed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but did not win medals.