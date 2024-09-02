Paris Paralympics: Hunter Woodhall books spot in T64 100m final

Paris, France - Team USA star Hunter Woodhall has booked his place in the men's 100m final at the Paris Paralympics !

Team USA's Hunter Woodhall competes in the men’s 100m T64 athletic event of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Stade de France. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Italy's Maxcel Amo Manu set the pace when the amputee sprinters strapped on their blades and roared into action, while social media sensation Woodhall scraped into the final.



Manu, who won the world title last year, set a new Paralympic record of 10.69sec to lead all qualifiers in the men's T64 100m.

Woodhall had to run flat out to finish third from the outside lane in a time of 11.02sec and book his place in Monday's final.

The 25-year-old American is one half of an Olympic-Paralympic super couple with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall, who was crowned Olympic women's long jump champion in the same stadium just weeks ago.

The couple's Instagram account charting their adventures at the Olympics and their life since has attracted more than half a million followers.



"yooo my stomach was doing The Biles II while being a spectator tonight," Davis-Woodhall posted on social media, referencing Team USA gymnast Simone Biles' twisting vault.

Woodhall, who was given a special roar from the crowd when he was introduced, said: "It's just so special that the Paralympics are getting this much excitement and hype. I'm just glad people showed up and I'm hoping to give them a good show tomorrow."