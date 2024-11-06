Maryland overwhelmingly passes abortion rights ballot measure

On Election Day 2024, Maryland voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Annapolis, Maryland - Maryland voters have overwhelmingly approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution!

Activists in Annapolis raise signs in support of the constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the November 2024 ballot in Maryland.
Activists in Annapolis raise signs in support of the constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the November 2024 ballot in Maryland.

Maryland's Question 1 garnered just over 74% of the vote on Tuesday, according to NBC.

The measure called for a new article to the Maryland Constitution's Declaration of Rights establishing a right to reproductive freedom, including "the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end one's own pregnancy."

"Maryland voters just decided the future of abortion & birth control in the state, voting 'Yes' to adding reproductive freedom into the state constitution!" Planned Parenthood of Maryland celebrated on X.

"Thanks to voters, advocates, and state leadership, MD now joins the rank of states protecting sexual & reproductive care at the highest level possible, securing patients’ constitutional right to make decisions about their bodies and their futures."

Maryland's was one of at least 10 abortion-related initiatives on the ballot in states around the country this cycle, as many look to extend abortion access after the June 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn federal Roe v. Wade protections.

This Election Day, abortion protection measures also passed in Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, and New York, while Florida rejected a similar proposal.

