Women's March draws thousands to Washington DC ahead of election: "We're not going back"

Washington DC - Thousands of women descended on Washington on Saturday, three days before Election Day, in a passionate show of support for abortion rights and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris .

The vice president has made abortion rights a central plank of her White House bid against Republican Donald Trump, and the issue came up constantly among demonstrators at the annual Women's March.

"Voting for the candidate that's going to support our rights as women is the most important thing to me," said Leah Brooker, who traveled from North Carolina to join the event.

The 19-year-old student told AFP she had already cast her ballot in early voting, calling it "very empowering that my first vote was for a woman."

She held a sign reading: "If boys will be boys, then women will be presidents."

Other signs had slogans like "Voting prevents unwanted presidencies" and "A woman's place is in the Oval Office."

Organizers estimated turnout was about 15,000 people. Other US cities hosted sister marches.