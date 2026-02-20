Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 20, 2026

Today's horoscope for Friday, 2/20/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Is Friday set to be your lucky day in matters of love, career, of finances? Let the daily horoscope for February 20 reveal what lies beneath the surface!

Your free horoscope on Friday, February 20, 2026

Jupiter, Mars, Venus, and other planets are inexhaustible sources of energy and positivity for every zodiac sign. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, understanding how to tap into these mysterious cosmic forces is half the battle! Astrology is your guide to a more harmonious existence, defined by balance at all times. Chasing dreams of love, promotions at work, and wealth is easier when you're grounded in stability. Discover how to realize your full potential in all your endeavors with the help of your personal daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Set yourself apart at work and don't anyone dictate your course of action. Left to your own devices, you're more likely to think and behave creatively. Still, you'll have to enlist the help of others.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You combine a sense of duty with a playful approach to life. That will serve you well, even when things get complicated. You're mature enough to know when change is necessary. Take comfort from that!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you can't get an idea out of your head, then put in into practice! You'll be beset by wild emotional swings today, so make sure you don't start heated debates or involve yourself in power struggles.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're impossible to figure out, which makes getting close to you difficult. If you truly want real love, sooner or later you'll have to open up, Cancer. Share your dreams and hopes with someone special.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

In interpersonal relationships, aggression and arrogance won't get you very far. You should simply reassess and reorient yourself towards compromise. Health issues will sap your energy unless you take preventive measures.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Try to enjoy a somewhat quiet phase. Peace, quiet, and relaxation will help recharge your batteries and prepare you for tougher times ahead. You just don't want to admit that slowing down is sometimes necessary.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Success comes when the time is right. You have a keen sense of what works, but you lack the patience to follow it through. Take a beat and keep your eyes on the big picture.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Things are getting interesting for you in love. Confusion is clearing up and events have taken a turn for the better. Now it's time to commit to a course of action that gives you the best chance of happiness.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your sources of money are drying up, come up with something new. Pay attention to your gut instinct, it's telling you something very important about which path to take going forward.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Make sure you eat a varied diet if you're about to embark on a busy period. You need to be diplomatic today, there's a big risk of conflict and miscommunication spoiling your plans.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Romance and intimacy are the name of the game, Aquarius. Take some time to focus on your partner, or flirt away to your heart's content if you're single. Even chance encounters can turn into something special.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20