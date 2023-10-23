Scorpio season 2023: Dates, traits, and compatibility

Welcome to Scorpio season! Here's everything you need to know about this mysterious water sign. Find out how what drives this passionate sign.

By Jamie Grasse

Those born in Scorpio season have the same zodiac sign as President Joe Biden, Kendall Jenner, Winona Ryder, and Ryan Reynolds. © Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Kendall Scorpio season 2023 is here! As of October 23, the sun moved from the air sign of Libra into the mysterious fixed water sign of Scorpio, where it will remain until November 21. Now is the time to take a deep dive into your relationships, connections, desires, and thought processes. Scorpio season is always about reflection and desire, introspection and passion. If this kind of emotional state seems daunting, your horoscope can help you ride the waves of Scorpio season! Here's everything you need to know about what's coming in the next weeks.

Scorpio facts

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. As a fixed water sign ruled by the planet Mars, this season isn't about ebb and flow, but about focus. Scorpios are intense characters, and their colors match this: deep red, maroon, black, and brown.

Scorpio traits

Scorpios are one of the most misunderstood signs. © 123rf/chatun09 Intense, penetrating, intuitive, and passionate, Scorpios are one of the most misjudged signs of the zodiac. That's because they love to hide almost everything. Strategizing and playing the long games are favored. You can't trick this clever sign, so take care. Scorpios hold their cards close to their chests like a consummate poker player. Though aloof, they love delving into the mysteries and secret aspects of life, love, and emotions. That kind of intensity means a Scorpio doesn't shy away from the darker sides of life. Symbolized perfectly by the predatory arachnid, Scorpios don't go charging in. Sometimes they may seem unmovable and lazy due to their disinterest in wasting time or energy. But once they've got their goal or crush in sight, those born under this sign are swift and know how to strike.

Scorpio compatibility

Scorpios make dedicated lovers. Those born under this sign know what they want in life and love. As they never show their cards, these signs are considered one of the most beguiling. Still, beneath the surface lies a lust for emotional intimacy. Scorpios are most compatible with their fellow water signs, Cancers and Pisces. Tauruses also make good partners, leading to relationships that will burst with erotic energy. Air signs don't always mix with a Scorpio's intense energy and lack the right kind of focus.

Scorpio celebrities

Actor Winona Ryder is a Scorpio. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP Scorpios often bide their time, and US President Joe Biden is a great example of this trait. At 77, he became the oldest person elected to the highest office in the land, at the third time of asking. This sing's intense emotions also lends itself well to deep, dramatic performances. Actors Winona Ryder, Ryan Reynolds, and Julia Roberts will attest to that! And speaking of drama, Kendall Jenner is also a proud Scorpio.

What do you need to know about Scorpio season 2023?

Scorpio season 2023 is bound to be intense, especially with a full moon eclipse in Taurus coming up on October 28. That could make for a dramatic Halloween weekend and may test some deeply-held values. Some deep and dark things will also be brought to the light. This can be both unnerving and invigorating. If you dare to let in this passionate energy, many parts of your life will take a new turn.