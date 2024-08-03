Israel launches another deadly strike in illegally occupied West Bank

Zeita, West Bank - An Israeli drone strike killed five people in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian press agency Wafa reported.

People check a car reportedly hit by an Israeli strike in the village of Zeita near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on August 3, 2024. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

According to Wafa, an Israeli military drone targeted a vehicle "with two missiles" which caught fire, killing five men.



The director of the Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarem said in a statement that "five martyrs" had arrived at the facility after "an Israeli drone strike on a Palestinian vehicle close to the village of Zeita in Tulkarem."

Israel's military claimed its air force "struck five terrorists in a vehicle... who were on their way way to carry out" an attack.

"The Israeli police are currently conducting a counterterrorism activity in the area of Tulkarem," the military said in a statement.

At the scene of the strike, a witness told AFP, "I live less than 50 meters (yards) from here. We came (after) the sound of an explosion and saw a vehicle on fire" on the road towards Zeita, to the north of Tulkarem.

"Next to it, we saw a body lying on the road. Inside the vehicle, there were three charred bodies, from what we were able to see, completely burnt," added Nasser, who declined to have his last name published.

The Israeli military quickly sealed off the area, Wafa reported.