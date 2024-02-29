US military veterans burn their uniforms during Aaron Bushnell vigil

Portland, Oregon - Veterans burned their US military uniforms during a powerful protest on Wednesday in honor of Aaron Bushnell, the active Air Force member who self-immolated in protest at Israel 's war on Gaza.

Veterans of the US armed forces toss their uniforms into the flames as they call for Palestinian freedom during a vigil in honor of Aaron Bushnell. © Screenshot/X/@AlissaAzar

Footage shared to social media by journalist Alissa Azar shows the vets taking turns throwing their uniforms in a trashcan filled with flames.

Behind them, supporters hold up a banner reading: "Veterans say: Free Palestine! Remember Aaron Bushnell."



"Remember Aaron Bushnell. He's not alone," the crowd chanted.

The action, organized by the group About Face: Veterans Against the War, took place in honor of 25-year-old Bushnell, an active Air Force member who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday to protest US complicity in Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza.



"I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it's not extreme at all," the San Antonio, Texas, native said in a video explaining his action.

"This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal."