US rejects "genocide" accusation against Israel

Washington DC - The US said Thursday it disagreed both with a UN committee's finding that Israeli warfare methods were consistent with "genocide" and a Human Rights Watch allegation of "crimes against humanity" in Gaza.

A person holds a sign during a vigil for U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell at the US Army Recruiting Office in Times Square on February 27, 2024 in New York City. Bushnell died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. In a video that was posted to a social media account showing the act, he stated that would "no longer be complicit in genocide," before pouring an unknown liquid over himself and igniting it while yelling "Free Palestine" repeatedly. © Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The United Nations Special Committee's report, which accused Israel of using starvation as a war tactic, "is something we would unequivocally disagree with," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"We think that that kind of phrasing and those kind of accusations are certainly unfounded," he said.

He also took issue with a report by Human Rights Watch which said that Israel had forcibly displaced Gazans over more than a year of war in what amounted to "crimes against humanity."

Forced displacement of Palestinians "would be a red line" for the US and inconsistent with principles laid out at the start of the war by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Group of Seven allies, Patel said.