US rejects "genocide" accusation against Israel

The US said Thursday it disagreed with findings from a UN committee and Human Rights Watch that Israeli warfare methods were consistent with "genocide."

Washington DC - The US said Thursday it disagreed both with a UN committee's finding that Israeli warfare methods were consistent with "genocide" and a Human Rights Watch allegation of "crimes against humanity" in Gaza.

A person holds a sign during a vigil for U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell at the US Army Recruiting Office in Times Square on February 27, 2024 in New York City. Bushnell died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. In a video that was posted to a social media account showing the act, he stated that would "no longer be complicit in genocide," before pouring an unknown liquid over himself and igniting it while yelling "Free Palestine" repeatedly.
A person holds a sign during a vigil for U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell at the US Army Recruiting Office in Times Square on February 27, 2024 in New York City. Bushnell died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. In a video that was posted to a social media account showing the act, he stated that would "no longer be complicit in genocide," before pouring an unknown liquid over himself and igniting it while yelling "Free Palestine" repeatedly.  © Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The United Nations Special Committee's report, which accused Israel of using starvation as a war tactic, "is something we would unequivocally disagree with," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"We think that that kind of phrasing and those kind of accusations are certainly unfounded," he said.

He also took issue with a report by Human Rights Watch which said that Israel had forcibly displaced Gazans over more than a year of war in what amounted to "crimes against humanity."

Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Forced displacement of Palestinians "would be a red line" for the US and inconsistent with principles laid out at the start of the war by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Group of Seven allies, Patel said.

A woman holds a sign reading, "Losing a war you started is not genocide" as Pastor Russell Johnson addresses those gathered for a "United for Israel" march led by The Pursuit NW Christian Church on the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Washington, May 12, 2024.
A woman holds a sign reading, "Losing a war you started is not genocide" as Pastor Russell Johnson addresses those gathered for a "United for Israel" march led by The Pursuit NW Christian Church on the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Washington, May 12, 2024.  © JASON REDMOND / AFP

"It is wholly consistent and acceptable to ask civilians to evacuate a certain area while they are conducting certain military operations, and then for them to be able to go home," Patel said. "We have not seen any kind of specific force displacement."

Cover photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Israel-Gaza War: