International Joke Day: A funny starter kit to kick start the laughs

This ain't no joke: Saturday, July 1 is International Joke Day. To celebrate, we're put together our favorite funny jokes to keep you laughing and spread some smiles.

Laugh out loud on International Joke Day! © Unsplash/Markus Winkler

Are you a sucker for having your funny bone tickled? You're not the only one. Thus, the holiday celebrating all things humorous was born!

International Joke Day has been marked by comedians and among families and friends worldwide. While its official origin is debated, it has been attributed to author Wayne Reinagel, who is said to have created the holiday in 1994 to promote his joke books.

"I made this day July 1, because the year was officially half over," he said.

Spreading some sillies and enjoying a hearty dose of comedy has been known to reduce stress and be positive for your mental health. And those who say "laughter is the best medicine" are not kidding: laughter has even been linked to reducing pain, stimulating organs, and boosting our immune system.



Whether you dish a dad joke, prefer a pun in your punchline, nail a knock-knock joke, win at witty one-liners, slay some silly slapstick, or a serve up sarcasm with your humor, International Joke Day can be celebrated by anyone and anywhere by relaying a lighthearted joke.

Give the gift of giggles and turn someone's frown upside down with our favorite jokes below.