Joke of the Day for March 11, 2026: See the silly!

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here with one that's seeing some silly! Here's one to make you smile this Hump Day.

Joke of the Day

Why did the man with the eye problem skip work?

He just couldn't see himself in the office.

Joke of the Day for March 11, 2026: See the silly!
Joke of the Day for March 11, 2026: See the silly!  © Unsplash/Redowan Dhrubo

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 10, 2026: This one's B-A-N-A-N-A-S! Joke of the Night for March 10, 2026: This one's B-A-N-A-N-A-S!
Joke of the Day for March 10, 2026: A light laugh Joke of the Day for March 10, 2026: A light laugh
Joke of the Day for March 9, 2026: A chirping chuckler Joke of the Day for March 9, 2026: A chirping chuckler
Joke of the Night for March 8, 2026: One that's flying with funny Joke of the Night for March 8, 2026: One that's flying with funny
Joke of the Day for March 8, 2026: A clucking funny Joke of the Day for March 8, 2026: A clucking funny
Joke of the Night for March 7, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday! Joke of the Night for March 7, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for March 7, 2026: A cat joke for a Happy Caturday! Joke of the Day for March 7, 2026: A cat joke for a Happy Caturday!
Joke of the Night for March 6, 2026: Jumping for funny! Joke of the Night for March 6, 2026: Jumping for funny!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Redowan Dhrubo

More on Joke of the Day: