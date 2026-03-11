Joke of the Day for March 11, 2026: See the silly!
Today's Joke of the Day is here with one that's seeing some silly! Here's one to make you smile this Hump Day.
Joke of the Day
Why did the man with the eye problem skip work?
He just couldn't see himself in the office.
