Joke of the Day for March 11, 2026: See the silly!

Today's Joke of the Day is here with one that's seeing some silly! Here's one to make you smile this Hump Day.

He just couldn't see himself in the office.

Why did the man with the eye problem skip work?

Joke of the Night for March 6, 2026: Jumping for funny!

Joke of the Day for March 7, 2026: A cat joke for a Happy Caturday!

Joke of the Night for March 7, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday!

Joke of the Night for March 8, 2026: One that's flying with funny

Joke of the Night for March 10, 2026: This one's B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

