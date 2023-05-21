Joke of the Day for May 21, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 from Michael in New Jersey. Here's your dose of laughter to make you chuckle – or sing!
Joke of the Day
Singing in the shower is fun until you get soap in your mouth...
Then it's a soap opera.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alberto Zanetti