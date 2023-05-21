Joke of the Day for May 21, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 from Michael in New Jersey. Here's your dose of laughter to make you chuckle – or sing!

Joke of the Day

Singing in the shower is fun until you get soap in your mouth...

Then it's a soap opera.

Today's Joke of the Day will shower you with the sillies!  © Unsplash/Alberto Zanetti

