Striking referees cry foul over MLS stand-ins

Striking Major League Soccer referees on Monday accused substitute officials of making a litany of mistakes in last weekend's fixtures as their bitter labor dispute with league chiefs rumbled on.

Striking Major League Soccer referees picket in New York City, raising signs reading "Fair Pay is Fair Play" and "Pro Refs for Pro Soccer." © Screenshot/X/PSRA Officials

The Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) – the union that represents officials normally used in MLS – said stand-in referees had made an array of blunders in recent games.



"Points were lost, red cards were incorrectly given while other red cards were incorrectly not given, and 'stonewall' penalty kick decisions were missed," the PSRA said in a statement on Twitter.

The PSRA statement was the latest salvo in the body's dispute with MLS and its Professional Referees Organization (PRO).

Major League Soccer kicked off its new season last month with the league forced to use substitute referees to officiate in games after contract talks between the PSRA and the MLS's PRO broke down.

MLS commissioner Don Garber has expressed frustration at the stalemate, accusing the PSRA of not negotiating "fairly" during talks.

In an interview with The Athletic last week, Garber said the league was prepared to continue using substitute referees for as long as needed, and insisted feedback from MLS players and coaches had been positive.

"We have officials that we think are doing a really good job, our players think they're doing a good job, our coaches think they're doing a good job, and they're going to continue to work and in a way that will be supported by PRO until there's a resolution," Garber told The Athletic.

However, Garber's remarks were swiftly rebutted by the players' union, the MLS Players Association (MLSPA), which said there was in fact widespread dissatisfaction at the standard of refereeing.

"It is grossly inaccurate to say that players think that the current group of referees are doing a 'good job,'" the MLSPA said in a response to Garber's remarks.

"In fact, players are very clear that the replacements are under-trained, lack experience and are not nearly at the level that a league of @MLS's stature deserves."