Missing Titanic submarine billionaire's stepson ripped for attending Blink-182 concert
San Diego, California - The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding is getting panned on social media for attending a Blink-182 concert as his stepfather remains missing aboard the submarine bound for the Titanic.
Is a Blink-182 show too important to miss?
Harding's stepson Brian Szasz was seen at the band's homecoming show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Monday, according to the Independent.
That same day, news broke that Harding, along with four others, were onboard an OceanGate submersible called the Titan that mysteriously went missing as it was exploring the historic wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean.
Szasz was busy sharing photos and videos of himself enjoying the concert, and has since defended himself as social media users criticized him.
"It might be distasteful being here," he argued in a since deleted post," but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times."
On Tuesday, he attended day 2 of the show, tagging the band's singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge in a post, and claiming he was there "for support." He later shared a photo of him meeting his idol.
He also spent the day posting about how he is single and looking for a girlfriend.
While Szasz deleted many of his posts about him being at the show, and alleged his mom told him to go, a photo of him at the band's merch tent remains on his Twitter.
Needless to say, users have been ruthlessly ripping him apart for partying it up as his stepfather's whereabouts remain unknown.
Twitter users react to Brian Szasz at "the rock show"
As rescue teams desperately search for the submarine his stepfather is still believed to be trapped in, Brian Szasz has been sharing photos of himself living his best life, while also occasionally postting to ask everyone to "keep my family in your prayers."
Twitter users have been ripping him for appearing unfazed as time runs out on the search, with many arguing that it seems like he is "celebrating."
One user sarcastically said, "Congrats on the inheritance," while another joked, "If your family survives this, you're getting disowned lol."
Another user wrote: "Don't celebrate just yet. Reportedly bangs and noises were heard in the depths of the ocean. Besides, you're just the stepson."
"You obviously are not close to him or just don't care," another critic deemed. "It's creepy and a bad look."
Szasz has not at all been responding well to the criticism, as he has shamelessly insulted some users that have spoken out against him.
As one user remarked referencing Blink-182 lyrics: "'Say it ain't so, I will not go, turn the lights off, carry me home' hits way harder in this context."
Cover photo: Collage: Manny Carabel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / @audioguy182